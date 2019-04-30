Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

TYL stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,875. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

