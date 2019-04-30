Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $36,000 in GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Stock

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTX by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of GTX by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GTX by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GTX in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GTX alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised GTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. GTx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/two-sigma-advisers-lp-invests-36000-in-gtx-inc-gtxi-stock.html.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It develops selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI).

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.