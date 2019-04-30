Trinity Network Credit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,095.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $28,095.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00413282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00993769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00180186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001331 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

