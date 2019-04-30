Trex (TREX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Trex updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

TREX stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 166,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,629. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Trex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trex (TREX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/trex-trex-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.