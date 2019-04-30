Transocean (RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,344 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

