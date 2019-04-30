Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 31,335 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,082% compared to the average daily volume of 1,436 put options.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $871,696.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,840,972.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,493. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.99. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

