Traders Buy Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on weakness during trading on Monday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $463.00 to $458.00. $445.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $378.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Netflix had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Netflix traded down ($3.02) for the day and closed at $371.83

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,440 shares of company stock valued at $63,555,861 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

