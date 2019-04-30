Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 56,805 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,805 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,138 shares of company stock worth $1,870,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 50,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,026. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

