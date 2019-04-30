Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases New Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE IP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

