Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,156,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,850.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 206,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

