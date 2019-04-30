Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tompkins Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TMP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/tompkins-financial-co-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-tmp.html.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.