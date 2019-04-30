Timkensteel (TMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Timkensteel stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,558. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 670,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,779,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after buying an additional 185,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,749,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after buying an additional 78,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after buying an additional 78,059 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 75,612 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

