Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $102,803.00 and approximately $15,600.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00411433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.01020378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00182708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

