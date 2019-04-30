The RWE of germany says it won’t invest in coal power plants

German energy firm RWE says it is scrapping plans for a lignite-fired plant in Germany and won’t invest in new power channels.

RWE, which functions a number of the most-polluting power plants of Europe, said in a statement Friday that it will focus on generating energy from renewable sources. CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said that”new coal-fired electricity stations no longer have a spot within our future-oriented strategy.”

The company said it canceled plans for a plant that was potential at Niederaussem. But, RWE said it’s”convinced that present power channels will be necessary to supply backup capacity” as Germany switches to renewable energy.

A German government-appointed specialist panel consented that coal burning should end by 2038. Of how that will be accomplished, details remain sketchy.