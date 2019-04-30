The Newest: Dems and Trump agree to $2T for roads, bridges

The Newest on President Donald Trump’s Assembly with Leading Democrats (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls for the $2 trillion guess a”very good thing” but says Trump pushed off hard questions about where the money will come out. Schumer says that they told Trump the group needs his ideas.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adds the ultimate agreement”will likely soon be big and it’ll be daring”

Pelosi says they have agreed to meet again to talk about how to pay for repairing repair streets, bridges and other infrastructure.

Infrastructure repair is 1 area where Republicans and Democrats feel they could work together despite the rampant partisanship in Washington.

11:50 a.m.

The acting chief of staff of president Donald Trump claims that the tensions between the White House and Democrats in Congress might function against prospects.

Mick Mulvaney says he believes there’s a better probability of getting a trade deal with Mexico and Canada accepted than in getting infrastructure legislation passed.

Mulvaney is talking at a conference in California on the evening that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats meet Trump in the White House.

Mulvaney says he’d be interested to see if the meeting stays on subject. Democratic lawmakers are concentrated on exploring issues raised in the report of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mulvaney says that using an impeachment hearing a single day and talking about an infrastructure bargain another is”not how the world works, let alone Washington, D.C.”

10:35 a.m.

After they requested to meet to talk about projects to rebuild bridges, roads and other infrastructure trump is meeting with Democrats. However one big issue is how to pay for the repairs. The country’s top business groups and labor unions support raising the federal taxation, currently 18.3 cents a gallon as it was last increased in 1993.

Wondering if Trump supports increasing the gasoline tax, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway stated:”This president would be the guy who reduces taxation .”

Conway confessed that”there is no question” that infrastructure repairs need to get covered.

12:20 a.m.

The last time President Donald Trump sat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumerthe president walked out in a huff and dismissed their administration shutdown discussions as a”total waste of time”

Nearly four months after, the leaders are coming back together again Tuesday, this time in search of a strategy to repair the crumbling infrastructure of the country.

It is viewed as the matter with the opportunity for the two sides to work together this Congress — and even that is not given great chances for a profitable ending.

Schumer and pelosi sent Trump a letter ahead of this meeting outlining their priorities. They said about how to pay for the improvements they want to listen, certain to be a sticking point.