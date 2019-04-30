Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,693 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,397.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh-shares-sold-by-mai-capital-management.html.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.