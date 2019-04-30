Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTPH. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 381.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

