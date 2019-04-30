Tesla (TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.38.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $241.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,040 shares of company stock worth $24,170,974. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

