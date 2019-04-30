Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 549.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Teradyne by 2,983.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,762 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,932,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,066.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $988,911.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,424 shares of company stock worth $11,853,858. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

