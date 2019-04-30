Tenable (TENB) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.56-0.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $343-347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.90 million.Tenable also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.15-0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 683,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -26.40. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,532,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,965 shares of company stock worth $15,184,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

