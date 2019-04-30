Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG) Insider Sells £6,534,000 in Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Graham Blackwell sold 297,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.75), for a total value of £6,534,000 ($8,537,828.30).

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

