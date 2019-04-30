Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Releases Earnings Results

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

TKAGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services.

