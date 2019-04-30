Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.52 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,088,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,938,000 after acquiring an additional 193,481 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,268,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,582,000 after acquiring an additional 480,983 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.52 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-has-24-52-million-position-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.