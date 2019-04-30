Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,102 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,054,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 775,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,123.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 2,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,487. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

