Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Target by 749.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $3,302,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Target by 39.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 51,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.
NYSE:TGT opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
