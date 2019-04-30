Symrise (SY1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.45 ($90.06).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €85.34 ($99.23) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.