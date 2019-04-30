Swedbank Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Swedbank trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $64,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 258,002 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in CBRE Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $904,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 9,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,835. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

