Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.58.

ILMN stock opened at $312.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $34,733.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,826 shares of company stock valued at $10,665,379. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

