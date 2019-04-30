SURETY (SURE) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One SURETY token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and COSS. SURETY has a total market cap of $84,063.00 and $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SURETY has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00416070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.01004425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00180416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SURETY Token Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,463,069 tokens. SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai . SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab . The official message board for SURETY is medium.com/theheartilab

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SURETY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SURETY using one of the exchanges listed above.

