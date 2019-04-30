Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 5.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $2,943,840.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,564,693.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,530.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

