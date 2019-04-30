Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 202.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 817,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,150,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 782,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 782,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 754,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/strs-ohio-has-1-75-million-holdings-in-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.