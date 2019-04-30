Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

