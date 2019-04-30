Strategic Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $191.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $191.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

