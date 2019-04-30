Store Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Store Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Store Capital has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Store Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

