Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spotify (SPOT)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and 12-month Target Price of $170 on Spotify shares.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,913 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Spotify by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Spotify by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Spotify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

