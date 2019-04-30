Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a return on equity of 443.38% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,172 shares of company stock valued at $28,529,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

