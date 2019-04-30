Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Insider Buys $73,400.00 in Stock

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) insider Martin J. Driscoll bought 10,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 87,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Insider Buys $73,400.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-insider-buys-73400-00-in-stock.html.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.