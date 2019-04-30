Spotify (SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Spotify updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPOT opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $198.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 137.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth $766,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 105.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 28.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth $826,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

