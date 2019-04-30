Spinnaker Trust Has $9.36 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,047. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $63.55.

