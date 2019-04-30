Spinnaker Trust Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

BMV IHI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $222.32. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a fifty-two week low of $2,806.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3,563.30.

