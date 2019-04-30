SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stake Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

