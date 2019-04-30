SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Position Reduced by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of FLRN stock remained flat at $$30.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 787,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,586. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

