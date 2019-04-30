SPC Financial Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 120,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $191.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $191.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

