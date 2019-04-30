Southwest Airlines (LUV) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NYSE:LUV opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

