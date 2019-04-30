Press coverage about Mar City (LON:MAR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Mar City’s analysis:

Get Mar City alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Mar City (MAR) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-mar-city-mar-share-price.html.

About Mar City

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mar City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mar City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.