Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Premier (PINC) Stock Price

News articles about Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Premier earned a daily sentiment score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Premier’s analysis:

Get Premier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $421.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. Premier had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $137,747.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,872.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-premier-pinc-stock-price.html.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.