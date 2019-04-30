Snap (SNAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap’s first-quarter 2019 results benefited from growth in user base and engagement levels owing to its focus on offering innovative features. Engagement levels also increased due to the new Android app made available to users, which has improved performance and takes up less space. Additionally, given Snap’s recently unveiled games and new AR features, we expect engagement levels to increase further. This is likely to attract advertisers. Additionally, Snap’s ability to reach more users in the 13 to 34 age group in the United States can also be the key reason to woo advertisers. However, management expects some disturbance in its near-term business owing to reorganization of the sales team. Moreover, increasing investments in areas such as content, sales marketing and engineering may hurt profitability. Further, Snap’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Snap alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $153,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,830,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,680,351 shares of company stock valued at $66,991,162 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $8,265,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.