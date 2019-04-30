Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Holdings Group LLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,331,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999,930 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 23.7% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 0.15% of Smartsheet worth $625,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 4,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,490. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -68.39. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,372,009 shares of company stock worth $51,270,779.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/smartsheet-inc-smar-is-insight-holdings-group-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.