SkyWest (SKYW) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $723.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares in the company, valued at $38,988,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SkyWest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SkyWest by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

