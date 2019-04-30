Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 280,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,102. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 34,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,011,192.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $103,991.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,785.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

